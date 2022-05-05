LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

