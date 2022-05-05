LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.
In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.