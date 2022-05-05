Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

