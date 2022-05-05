LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.