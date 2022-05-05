LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Scott E. Howe Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.