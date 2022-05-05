Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LRFC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Logan Ridge Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

