Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Lowered to CHF 84 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 92 to CHF 84 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 20,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

