Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. However, aggressive investment in retail point of sale marketing along with increased promotional spending and industry-wide elevated component costs might weigh on its near-term profitability. Weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

