LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.07) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

