Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.