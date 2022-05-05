Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Lucira Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.52. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHDX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lucira Health by 364.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

