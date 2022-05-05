Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

