Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 in the last three months.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.9350859 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

