Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

