Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luther Burbank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

