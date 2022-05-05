Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

LYFT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

