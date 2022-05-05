M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford Sells 3,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.