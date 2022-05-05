Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MGU opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

