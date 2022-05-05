Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

