Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

