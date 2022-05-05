Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,844,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

