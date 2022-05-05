Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.