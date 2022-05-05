Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $489.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

