Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MTEX opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
