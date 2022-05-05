Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.