Manulife Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.04.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

