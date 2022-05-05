Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

