Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MCS opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $497.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marcus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marcus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

