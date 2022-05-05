Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

