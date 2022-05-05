Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MRNS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.