Markforged (MKFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Markforged has set its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

