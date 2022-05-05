Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

MKS opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

