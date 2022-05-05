Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000.

FINM stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Marlin Technology has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

