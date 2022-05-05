Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

