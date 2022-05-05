Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

Several research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

