Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 114.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

MRTN stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

