Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $131.38.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

