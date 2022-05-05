Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

