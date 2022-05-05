Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
