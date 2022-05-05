Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. Match Group has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

