Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MATX opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Matson by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Matson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.