Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s previous close.

MDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.90.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

