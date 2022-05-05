McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

