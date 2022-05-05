McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGRC opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $800,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 41.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

