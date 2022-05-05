MedAvail (MDVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect MedAvail to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. MedAvail has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

