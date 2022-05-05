Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MED stock opened at $191.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 488.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

