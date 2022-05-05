MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.57 and a 52-week high of C$22.45.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,656.82. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.