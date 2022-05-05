MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.95.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.51. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.45.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,233. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

