MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,023.21 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,094.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.45 and a beta of 1.56.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

