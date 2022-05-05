Mercury General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,609,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

