Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

