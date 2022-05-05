Meridian Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meridian has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Meridian had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

