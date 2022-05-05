MeridianLink (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. MeridianLink has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.46 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.