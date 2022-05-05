MeridianLink (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. MeridianLink has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.46 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.